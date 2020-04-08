50 years ago:

Thursday, APRIL 2, 1970

• Incumbents Robert Brown, Joe Cook, and Stanley Anderson filed for re-election to the Big Lake School Board.

• The Big Lake Fire Department formed a relief and retirement association. The department had 27 firefighters.

• 18 members attended the meeting of the Big Lake Landscapers Club and learned about “New progress of flowers and vegetables.”

• The Big Lake American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary were distributing donor cards allowing people to “bequeath usable internalorgans” for transplant following their deaths. 

• Duane’s Marine was “changing the course of history” with its prices on Chrysler boats and motors.

• The Imperial Service Station on Highways 52, 10 and 25 was having an oil sale: Most major brands were $8.99 a case.

• Owner Bob McDowell was hiring at the Big Lake A&W. 

• At Lannoyes Fairway Foods, spare ribs were 39 cents per pound and a giant box of Tide was 59 cents.

Compiled by Jeff Hage

 

