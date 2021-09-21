50 Years Ago in Big Lake

Compiled by Jeff Hage / Monticello Times
• There were several reports of oak leaf damage caused by worms eating the leaves of oak trees. Four worms were found to be doing the damage: the red humpred oak work, the oak caterpillar, the yellow necked caterpillar, and the walking stick.
• A co-op called Far Between opened in Big Lake on Ormsbee Street across from Vivians. The co-op planned to provide the community basic human needds, such as food, clothing, and shelter. It was also an outlet for locally made arts and crafts. One feature of the co-op was an inventory of over 100 records, which was seen as a tool to attract younger people to the co-op.
• The Big Lake Sno-Cruisers held its annual picnic at the home of Ron Danzl.
• World War I veteran Gust Gustafson passed away at the age of 84.
• Sgt. Douglas Wolfsteller of Big Lake took part in a joint U.S. Air Force-Army training exercise in Alaska. Wolfsteller served as a fire protection specialist in the Air Force.
• Royalton defeated Big Lake 18-8 in football at Big Lake High School. It was the Royals’ third consecutive win at Big Lake. Harry Johnson recovered a Royalton fumble in the end zone for Big Lake’s lone touchdown.
