Compiled by Jeff Hage
50 years ago: Thursday, Sept. 30, 1971
• The first meeting of the Big Lake PTA was held in conjunction with an open house at each of the two Big Lake Schools. The Big Lake Fire Department was on hand for a fire prevention program.
• Four people were injured in a 3-car crash near Big Lake on Sunday orning. The accident was at County 11 and Highway 10. All four victims needed to be hospitalized. Three were from St. Cloud, and one from Carlos.
• Hank Greer reflected on a 10-year career as organist at the River Inn.
• The potato crop in Big Lake was reported to e the biggest since 1935. Statewide, production was estimated to be 1,592,800,000 pounds of potatoes harvested.
• Laurie Lee was the 1971 delegate of the Big Lake American Legion Auxiliary to Girls’ State, held at the College of St. Catherine’s in St. Paul.
• The Big Lake Fire Department was to celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a poster contest.
• Richard Backlund, Jr. was accepted as a volunteer firefighter by the Big Lake Fire Department.
• The annual Big Lake High School Fall Frolic was scheduled, with a king and queen coronation, penny fair, and bonfire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.