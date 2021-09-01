50 years ago:
Thursday, Sept. 2, 1971
• Anderson Drywall of Minneapolis was getting ready to open an 11-unit apartment building on the east side of Big Lake near the new elementary school.
• At the meeting of the Big Lake Losers, Millie Bolin showed the most weight loss for the week, losing five pounds.
• Anna Patrick of Big Lake passed away at the age of 86. She had 13 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
• Darby Dahl, who had been living in Big Lake for four months, was called into federal court in Montana on draft evasion charges. His religious advisor, Tom Bondhus of the Church of the Morning Star in Big Lake, appeared in court with him. The case took an interesting turn when Dahl issued a subpoena to President Richard Nixon, asking him to appear in court in Montana.
• Duane’s Marine was having a clearance sale on Delta Premium tires.
• Holiday at Highway 10 and Lake Street was selling spark plugs for 49 cents. Quaker State oil was 34 cents a can.
• Sherburne County was looking to join eight Minnesota counties in adopting a shoreland ordinance.
• Father Raymond Ringwelski was the priest at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
