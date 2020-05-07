Thursday, May 7, 1970
• Fire destroyed the creamery building in Becker. The building once housed the first school in the community before becoming the creamery.
• Investigation remained underway to determine the cause of the toppling of part of the microwave tower located at the Village of Big Lake. The FBI, Sheriff’s Office and Northwestern Bell officials were investigating the incident. The 260-foot tower was lobbed off more than halfway down when 140 feet of the tower toppled after a cable was cut. Damage was estimated at $100,000.
• Veterans at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital made poppies that were being sold by VFW ladies in Big Lake.
• The American Legion hosted its annual smelt fry at the Big Lake Municipal Hall.
• Father Raymond Ringwelski was the priest at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Rev. Richard Oltmanns was the pastor at Saron Lutheran Church.
• The Big Lake thin-clads came in second to Monticello in a three-team track meet that also included Becker.
• It was roast turkey with dressing on the menu for $2 for Mothers Day at the Lake Cafe.
• The Big Lake Snow Cruisers were hosting a dance at the Big Lake Village Hall featuring Mike Turner and his Country Aces.
• Mitchell Feed & Seed invited people to come out to its “Chick Day.”
Compiled by Jeff Hage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.