50 Years: March 15, 1973
• Spring was in the air in Big Lake where Wes Harris and Dan Baker were pictured on the front page in short sleeve shirts on the swings at Big Lake High School.
• World War veteran Christ Zenger recalled memories of serving in the war. Zenger went on to manage Weme’s Used Car & Auto Parts business just south of Big Lake.
• The Sherburne County Board voted to hire a county coordinator.
• The FHA accepted the Big Lake village board’s application for a water sewer plan which will make the plan eligible for federal grants.
• Marvin Arneson went before the village board seeking a permit to build a Dairy Queen in Big Lake. He hoped to open in the Spring of 1974 at the intersection of Highway 10 and Eagle Lake Road.
• Warren Danger was receiving training at St. Cloud Hospital with the goal of becoming a male nurse.
• Eleven Big Lake High School students were members of the school chess team.
• Mrs. Mathilda Moshier recently celebrated her 85th birthday. She was thankful for her family and the fact that she takes no pills or medicine of any kind to “help her along the path of life.”
• The front window of Big Lake Hardware had a display proclaiming that it was Girl Scouts Week.
• Dr. John Zapf was appointed by the village council as the village’s medical health official.
• J. Huston tendered his resignation as a member of the village council because he was moving from the area.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
