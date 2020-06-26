• It was announced that boat races were going to highlight the Big Lake Aqua Fest. The races were going to be a nationally-sactioned event.
• The 1970 Aqua Fest prize drawing was to feature a top prize of a Mercury outboard motor. Buttons were for sale at area merchants. The Big Lake American Legion was giving away as a prize a 14-foot aluminum boat.
• Heavy military traffic was to pass through Big Lake as 15 National Guard columns moved out of Camp Ripley after two weeks of training. The movement was to terminate in Osseo.
• Thirty-three Big Lake students toured Washington, D.C.
• Robert Brown of Big Lake was presented the Air Medal for participating in aerial flights in support of the Vietnam War.
