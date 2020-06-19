Thursday, June 18, 1970
• a request to build a mobile home park across from Monticello on the Sherburne County side of the river was tabled for one year by the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Commission. Lyle Smith of Big Lake, a Sherburne County Commissioner, said the request was for a 100-unit mobile home park to begin with, with a future expansion to 200 units. James R. Tice of Eden Prairie was seeking the permit to building the park. Many adjoining landowners opposed the park. The land, previously owned by the late Jake Stengelin, is located west from the bridge.
• Members of the American Legion led a Memorial Day parade from the high school to Big Lake Cemetery. The high school band played several numbers as its members marched from the school to the cemetery.
• The library at Big Lake Elementary School was going to be open from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays during the summer in a program staffed by parent volunteers.
• At a meeting of the Big Lake Presbyterian Church congregation, Mr. and Mrs. Watson Derby showed slides of their recent trip to Hawaii.
• Chugalugamug at the Big Lake A&W where good, old fashioned rootbeer was on sale for 10 cents and 20 cents a mug.
• Aubol’s TV & Appliance in Big Lake had RCA TVs on sale with computer-crafted color.
• Big Lake Soil Center was encouraging patrols to side-dress their corn early.
• Duane’s Marine and Gulf Station was offering a 2-minute wash and wax at its automatic car wash.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
