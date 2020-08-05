50 Years Ago in Big Lake: August 6, 2020

Thursday, August 6, 1970
• Birdeen Birkeland lives to travel- or does he travel to live? That was the question being asked of the 77-year-old Big Lake resident who returned home from a 5-week trip to the countries of Scandinavia. Birkeland said he loves people. “I wouldn’t dare hate a single person in this entire world because I know that hate poisons only the one who hates, not the one being hated. And hate is not conducive to living a long time.” Birkeland toured Scandinavia and Holland in a Volkswagen sedan which he bought in Minneapolis and picked up in Stockholm, Sweden. After his trip, the car was shipped to Chicago, where Birkeland then traveled to pick it up.
• Mrs. Hugh Mitchell, Jr. returned from a one-month to Europe.
• The Ann Lake Improvement Club held its annual picnic.
• Postmater Evelyn Reintjes sold her home in Big Lake and left for Morehead City, North Carolina where she was to make her new home near her son. She was the postmaster for over 29 years. Mr. and Mrs. Clem Pinewski bought her Big Lake home.
• The Women of the Big Lake Presbyterian Church hosted a rummage sale at the home of Lutie Olson on Washington Avenue.
• The descendants of Mr. and Mrs. William Moores who settled in Big Lake in the 1870s held a family reunion at the Moshier-Nelson cottage on Mitchell Lake.
• The annual Presbyterian All-Church picnic was held on the Watson Derby Farm.
Norman Thompson and family purchased the home at 161 Mount Curve Road in Big Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.