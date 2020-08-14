Thursday, August 13, 1970
• Students in grades 10-12 who had not before attended Big Lake schools were asked to register for the upcoming school year by August 21.
• Brenda Mitchell of Big Lake, a candy striper at the Monticello-Big Lake Hospital, was honored with a hat to mark her working more than 200 hours at the hospital. She received a pin after working 100 volunteer hours. She was just the third candy striper to ever put in more than 200 volunteer hours at the hospital.
• William Thiessen opened the H&W Furniture and Carpet Store in Big Lake in the building formerly occupied by Lake State Manufacturing. A grand opening celebration was set for Aug. 31-Sept. 5.
• The women of the Big Lake Presbyterian church were hosting a rummage sale at the township hall on Powell Street.
• The annual senior citizens picnic was moving to Sand’s Resort on Ann Lake this year.
• Lannoye Meat Market’s renowned but retired meat-cutter Charles Ludke passed away.
• Homegrown sweet corn was on sale at Becks Farm Market: 3 dozen for 89 cents.
• Aubol’s TV & Appliance was having a 3-day sale on Whirlpool refrigerators- including models with side-by-side convenience for $398.
• Peterson’s Garage and Union 76: Give us a try for all your automotive serving & Repairs.
• The 1971 Ski-Doos were on display at Danzl & Mitchell’s Big Lake Direct Sales.
• Big Lake A&W rolled out a new slogan: “An island of refreshment.”
Compiled by Jeff Hage
