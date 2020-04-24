Thursday, APRIL 23, 1970

• It was announced that former Minnesota Twins manager Billy Martin was the principal speaker at Big Lake High School’s All-Awards Banquet. 

• The Big Lake Civic and Commercial Club held a lengthy discussion about establishing a youth center in Big Lake.

• Big Lake civic leaders decided to host a community celebration that would include boat races on Big Lake. The event was scheduled to be held July 26.

• The Big Lake junior class hosted a pop bottle drive with proceeds to benefit the junior/senior prom.

• Lynn Brown of Big Lake attended a pageant at the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis where she was one of nine candidates for “Student Nurse of the Year.”

• The University of Minnesota brought its “Funeral Facts” presentation to Big Lake at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

• The Town & Lake Shoppe was hosting a wig showing featuring wigs with all the new and exciting colors.

• How much oxtail can your corn take? That was a question being asked by the Big Lake Soil Center.

Beck’s Big Lake Market was selling bananas for 10 cents per pound, strawberries three boxes for $1, a dozen grapefruit for 99 cents, three dozen navel oranges for $1 and large solid heads of lettuce for 17 cents.

Compiled by Jeff Hage

 

