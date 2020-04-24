Thursday, APRIL 23, 1970
• It was announced that former Minnesota Twins manager Billy Martin was the principal speaker at Big Lake High School’s All-Awards Banquet.
• The Big Lake Civic and Commercial Club held a lengthy discussion about establishing a youth center in Big Lake.
• Big Lake civic leaders decided to host a community celebration that would include boat races on Big Lake. The event was scheduled to be held July 26.
• The Big Lake junior class hosted a pop bottle drive with proceeds to benefit the junior/senior prom.
• Lynn Brown of Big Lake attended a pageant at the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis where she was one of nine candidates for “Student Nurse of the Year.”
• The University of Minnesota brought its “Funeral Facts” presentation to Big Lake at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
• The Town & Lake Shoppe was hosting a wig showing featuring wigs with all the new and exciting colors.
• How much oxtail can your corn take? That was a question being asked by the Big Lake Soil Center.
Beck’s Big Lake Market was selling bananas for 10 cents per pound, strawberries three boxes for $1, a dozen grapefruit for 99 cents, three dozen navel oranges for $1 and large solid heads of lettuce for 17 cents.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.