50 years ago:
Thursday, APRIL 2, 1970
• The Big Lake High School gymnastics team, which recently had outstanding success at the St. Cloud Area meet, performed at the meeting of the Big Lake PTA. Award-winners from Big Lake at the 16-team, 125 gymnast St. Cloud meet included Mari Cox on the uneven parallel bars and vault, Pauline Schuller on the uneven parallel bars, Becky Knowlton and Kay Mitchell on the balance beam, and Sheri Anderson on the vault. Cox and Knowlton won first-place honors.
• Mrs. Vic Bergquist entertained the Big Lake Know Your Neighbor Club with Ella Kringlund as her guest. Ella Kringlund shared pictures and souvenirs from a recent trip to Australia.
• At the monthly meeting of the Town & Country 4-H Club, Carrie Longley gave a talk on horses. New members joining the club were Keith Artman, Ann Hardy, Ted Serflaten, Cheryl Chase and Larry Serflaten. The club was in the midst of a fundraiser where members were selling Easter lillies and mums.
• Big Lake resident Sandra Nelson was appearing in the Concordia College musical “Stop the World, I Want to Get Off.”
• Mrs. J.C. Anderson of Big Lake sang three Irish numbers as part of a St.Patrick’s Day party and dance on Lake Minnetonka.
• Big Lake High School hosted the Sherburne County 4-H program’s annual 4-H Rally Day. Forty-six entertainment numbers were presented at the show, which had attendees from 10 of the county’s 12 4-H clubs.
• The Big Lake Soil Center was encouraging farmers to spread fertilizer ahead of their corn-planting season.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
