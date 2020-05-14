• The Gapen Tackle Company was building on the east side of Big Lake in order to locate its fishing lure business in the city. Under construction was a 50x80 concrete block building. It was located across Highway 10 from the Ranchero Drive-Inn. The business was owned by Dan Gapen, who owned a bait company in Coon Rapids. 

• Members of the Big Lake Landscapers Club were working to create the Triangle Flower Garden near the municipal water tower.

• Donald J. Borst was promoted to a Marine corporal while serving aboard the First Marine Aircraft Wing in Vietnam.

• The American Legion Auxiliary honor dinner was held at Vivian’s where Hazel McKeen was honored as a Gold Star mother.

• May 18-23 was “mailbox improvement week.” Neat attractive mailboxes were said to make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas.

• The Holiday Stationstore was seeking a full- or part-time employee who could meet the appearance and performance standards of a Holiday Stationstore salesman.

• The Towne & Lake Shoppe had a bra trade-in program offered through ExquisiteForm where you could received $1 for your yellowed bra.

