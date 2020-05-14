• The Gapen Tackle Company was building on the east side of Big Lake in order to locate its fishing lure business in the city. Under construction was a 50x80 concrete block building. It was located across Highway 10 from the Ranchero Drive-Inn. The business was owned by Dan Gapen, who owned a bait company in Coon Rapids.
• Members of the Big Lake Landscapers Club were working to create the Triangle Flower Garden near the municipal water tower.
• Donald J. Borst was promoted to a Marine corporal while serving aboard the First Marine Aircraft Wing in Vietnam.
• The American Legion Auxiliary honor dinner was held at Vivian’s where Hazel McKeen was honored as a Gold Star mother.
• May 18-23 was “mailbox improvement week.” Neat attractive mailboxes were said to make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas.
• The Holiday Stationstore was seeking a full- or part-time employee who could meet the appearance and performance standards of a Holiday Stationstore salesman.
• The Towne & Lake Shoppe had a bra trade-in program offered through ExquisiteForm where you could received $1 for your yellowed bra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.