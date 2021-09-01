Five candidates have emerged for the Nov. 2 special school board election in Big Lake.
The seat on the Big Lake School Board opened in August after Lori Kampa offered her resignation in order to move to South Carolina.
The former Big Lake mayor was elected to the school board in November 2020. Her term expires in January 2025. Kampa has also served as a member of the Big Lake City Council, as well as on the city’s planning commission and economic development authority.
Filing for Kampa’s seat on the school board during a two-week filing period were: Chelsey Hancock, Alison Krueger, Derek Nelson, Ashley Schabilion and Connie Stegora.
Lori Kampa was elected to the school board in the November 2020 election. She took office in January and served about seven months of her term.
In her resignation letter, Kampa wrote: “ It is with mixed feelings that I need to inform you that my husband and I have sold ourr home and are planning to move to South Carolina by the end of summer. This was not our immediate plan when I filed and ran for my school board position.”
