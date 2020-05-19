Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 at County Road 43 in Big Lake shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
Amy Hess, 46 of Rochester, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Laura Molin, 29 of Becker, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Molin was taken to the hospital in Buffalo, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 34-year-old Nancy Salzl of St. Stephen was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by 46-year-old Garrick Sneed of Dexter as Salzl was making a left turn onto eastbound Hwy 10 from the southbound lane of County Road 43. The impact of the crash caused the Sneed vehicle to collide with a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by Laura Molin, which was northbound on County Road 43 and turning left on westbound Hwy 10.
Hess was a passenger in the Sneed vehicle. Sneed was not injured, according to the State Patrol. Salzl was the lone occupant of the Chevy Traverse and was uninjured.
Laura Molin had four passengers in the Ford Taurus: Savannah Fennell, 11 of Becker; Ava Henry, 6 of Becker; Lily Molin, 10 of Becker; and Kamden Olson, 2 of Becker. Non of the occupants of Laura Molin’s vehicle were injured, according to the State Patrol.
The Big Lake Police Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
