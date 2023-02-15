• Brenda Panayotoff, a sophomore student at Big Lake High School, was an accomplished musician and played the marimba.
• The Big Lake Fire Department was called to the Cut Rate gas station where a car caught on fire after gas dripped on the car’s manifold due to a leaking fuel pump.
• Three from Big Lake attended an eight-week police school: Richard Backlund; William Goenner; and Gary Poslusny. Backlund and Goenner were with the sheriff’s office and Poslusny with the police department.
• Big Lake held its homecoming in February. Queen candidates were: Sally Claire, Carol Emmel, Rozane Hedin and Marlys Peterson. King candidates were Rick Larson, Jim Nelson, Kevin Stein and Lon Trigg.
• Drivers training was being conducted by Herman Busch.
• George “Umps” Thompson passed away. Umps was the founder of the Northwest Umpires Association. He once said he umpired amateur baseball games in 236 Minnesota towns.
• More than 600 people turned out for a donkey basketball game at Big Lake High School. The game was a student council fundraiser.
• Big Lake Ambulance has the high team game score in the Wednesday Ladies bowling league with a 748. Audrey Reed had the high series with a 512.
• The Hornets were stung twice in boys basketball action: 57-42 at the hands of Rockford and 62-41 to Isle.
