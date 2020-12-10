It was a night of good-byes at the Dec. 10 meeting of the Big Lake City Council. There will be a change in four people on the city council come January 2021.
Councilmembers Seth Hansen and Scott Zettervall opted to not seek re-election to the council, while Mayor Mike Wallen was defeated in the Nov. 3 election. There was another vacancy due to the passing of the late Rose Johnson.
Wallen and Zettervall were honored in person at the meeting. Hansen was unable to attend the meeting, while Johnson was honored posthumously. In the photo above, Mike Wallen, left, and Scott Zettervall, right, are pictured following the Dec. 10 meeting of the Big Lake City Council.
Wallen served as a city council member for eight years and two years as mayor. Zettervall served 1 1/2 years on the city council after being appointed to the council in July 2009. Hansen served eight years on the city council. Johnson's service to the council was cut short by her unexpected death in July 2020.
Ken Halvorson won a special election to fill Rose Johnson's seat. He was sworn into office on November 25. Paul Seefeld and Sam Hanson were elected to the council in the Nov. 3 general election. They will be sworn into office on January 13.
Another seat will need to be filled by eight appointment or special election due to Councilmember Paul Knier being elected as mayor in the Nov. 3 general election.
Wallen served as a counselor and mayor for a total of 10 years. Zettervall is completing two
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.