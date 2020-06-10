communities send helping hands to Minneapolis

Many in Monticello and Big Lake are wondering what they can do to help while Minneapolis is clearly in need.
Some may feel like they’re too far away to do anything to make a change, but that’s not true.
Three locals are finding ways to bring supplies to Minneapolis and anyone can donate.
Carrie Kline, Joey Siemieniak, and Amy Larson are all doing their part.
Kline reached out on the Monticello facebook page on Tuesday, June 2 and got a lot of responses from people who wanted to donate. Once she knew this was something that people wanted to be a part of she set up camp at the vigil for George Floyd on Wednesday, June 3 at the Monticello Community Center.
She filled up her van and brought supplies to anyone who would take them in Minneapolis.
“There are quite a few organizations that are collecting and so many generous people donating, so it changes daily where the greatest need is,” Kline said. “I am staying in contact with people running these organizations every day and seeing where the greatest need is when Saturday comes.”
Her first trip was on Saturday, June 5 and she will be making another trip this weekend.
“I am a mom myself,” Kline said. “I have a lot of empathy for the parents trying to provide for their children right now. If I have even the slightest means to help someone, than I need to do it. It wasn’t enough for me to just post about change, I want to be a part of that. I think change starts in our hearts as individuals, I can’t expect the world to change if I don’t change my own heart. A change of heart then leads to action, I can’t just say I care, I need to act on that care.”
At the vigil Kline met up with Siemieniak.
Siemeniak started reaching out to people in Monticello about his friends organization called Operation Baby New Year. He collected $30,0000 worth of diapers and said that there was still a huge need.
He and his wife collected diapers at the vigil and delivered them on Thursday, June 4 to Minneapolis.
“All the stores are closed, transportation is down, and people are in need,” Siemieniak said. “This is way more stuff than I thought people would bring. We might need another car.”
As the National Guard was sent to Minneapolis Larson felt that she wanted to help out and collect food to bring.
She reached out on the facebook page, as it’s a great resource, and she was overwhelmed with responses.
Larson had people message her privately and some offered to drop supplies straight to her doorstep. She also offered to pick up supplies anywhere that she needed to in surrounding areas.
Her car was filled to the brim when she dropped everything off to the Elk River National Guard on Friday, June 5. The National Guard is in great need of shower supplies, shampoo, soap, socks, towels, rags, water, snacks, energy drinks, toiletries, and foot powder.
“Being philanthropic is an important lesson I teach my kids,” Larson said. “It’s critical to rally around the Twin Cities, help those affected by the riots, and help our Military and all first responders who are protecting people and businesses. They are working tirelessly around the clock and we want to do our part and show our support by collecting donations to help them. My heart is overjoyed seeing the outpouring of support of food donations to the community members. I’m not surprised Minnesota has stepped up, it’s what we do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.