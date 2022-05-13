by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
Whether its music at the lake, or music along the river, the communities of Big Lake and Monticello will be rocking, rolling, and doing the two-step this summer.
The City of Big Lake will be hosting 10 concerts as part of its Thursday “Music in the Park” series, while the City of Monticello will have monthly “Music on the Mississippi” concerts in June, July and August.
Big Lake’s 10-concert music series kicks off June 2 with the Rockin’ Hollywoods. Performing now for 50 years, the Rockin’ Hollywoods will be bringing rock n’ roll from the 1950s through 1980s to Lakeside Park.
On June 9, the Big Lake series will feature Sweet Siren, the rock, pop, and country band that highlights music events across the Twin Cities area.
It will be the music of The Boss on June 16 when Mick Sterling brings his “Born to Run” show to Lakeside Park. Sterling, who performs tribute shows across the Twin Cities, including the Chanhassen Dinner Theater and Le Musique Room in St. Michael, will bring the music of Bruce Springsteen to the lake.
Do you like southern rock? The mark your calendar for June 30 when the “Thrillbillies” headline Music in the Park. The Thrillbillies bill themselves as the ultimate in party bands, stating that they plays with the crowd and not to the crowd.
Kicking off the July schedule at Lakeside Park is local favorite, The Shane Martin Band and its unique blend of modern country rock. Shane will be at the park on July 7, just a few days after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
On July 14 Lady Luck will headline the Music in the Park stage. Lady Luck performs rock, pop, and country tunes.
Country rock comes to Lakeside Park on July 21 when Maiden Dixie comes to town. A regular of Elk River’s Riverfront Concert series, Maiden Dixie will be sure to get you rocking.
Closing out July on the schedule will be Band 51 and its rock, pop, and country tunes on July 28.
There will be two shows in August before Music in the Park comes to a close.
On August 4,70s, 80s and 90s rock will be flowing from the stage with the sounds of Humbolt Station.
On August 11, Cate Fierro will bring an Amy Winehouse tribute to the shore of Big Lake.
In addition to music, four to five food trucks will generally be set up to serve Music in the Park attendees.
in Monticello, Music on the Mississippi will be held the third Wednesday of June, July and August.
On June 15, the Mitch Gordon Band will play in West Bridge Park.
On July 20, it will be the 70s Magic Sunshine Band getting the toes tapping along the river.
On August 17, Music on the Mississippi will close out its summer concert series with the Rockin’ Hollywoods, the band that kicks off Music in the Park in Big Lake.
Monticello’s Music on the Mississppi will have food and beverages being served from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music will play from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
