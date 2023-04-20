Monticello students could soon be learning skills giving them an edge in obtaining employment in the medical field.
The Monticello School Board has approved a one-semester elective class where students would obtain the skills necessary to be a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
The class, which would be taught through a collaboration with St. Cloud Technical and Community College, could begin being taught during the 2023-24 school year.
And while SCTCC isn’t ready to launch the program to date, high school administrators came to the school board now so that when SCTCC is ready, Monticello High School can partner with the post-secondary education provider as seamlessly as possible, said Lori Hanson, co-principal at Monticello High School
Rebecca Kounkel, the Career Pathways coordinator at Monticello High School, said SCTCC reached out to area high schools looking to partner in a CNA program.
Class size has been estimated to be in the area of 10 students per participating school district. The class would be held online one hour per day for one semester. That semester of instruction would be followed by 16 hours of clinical experience at an area care center, such as the St. Benedict’s Senior Community in Monticello, Kounkel said.
Students would finish up their education by taking a test that would grant them their Can license.
There is demand from the students for such an educational opportunity, and there is demand from the local healthcare industry, Hanson noted.
School Board Chair Kathy Ziebarth said she sees such a program as a real benefit.
Ziebarth, who is a medical professional, said students wanting to study medical fields in college are finding they need to have their Can certificates before entering Bachelor’s programs in college.
The course would compliment a class available to Monticello students at Wright Technical Center in Buffalo. That school has classes in the medical fields that are taught every day, three hours per day, off site at the school in Buffalo.
Matt Coalwell, co-principal at Monticello High School, noted that leaving the school campus for hours a day doesn’t best fit every student’s schedule, making the potential program with SCTCC another tool in the toolbox that the school can use to meet the needs of its students.
The high school regularly evaluates its course offerings, Coalwell said.
“We want to be relevant,” Coalwell said.
“We want to be meaningful to students today. We don’t want to do what’s always been done,” he said.
Hanson dded, “We’re looking for very purposeful and intentional opportunities to give kids real life experiences.”
The Can class offering in collaboration with SCTCC fits that bill.
The course serves as an opportunity for Monticello High School to help open the doors of opportunity for its students, Hanson said.
School Board Member Mark Branson said the proposed Can offering is an outstanding opportunity for Monticello students.
“This is what the community, students, and parents are looking for,” Branson said.
The program has the potential to be more of the real “What are we going to be doing after high school” type of educational opportunity, he said.
