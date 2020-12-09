Christmas on Broadway

There’s always a good reason to shop local, but this year has proven to be tough for small local businesses due to shut downs and state regulations stemming from COVID-19.
This Christmas season is a great time to branch out and buy your loved ones locally crafted goods or support a Monticello business.
Broadway Street in Monticello is stacked with unique businesses.
Beef O’Brady’s has become a staple on Broadway. The restaurant is sticking to its regular scheduled program and offering deals throughout the week.
On Mondays it’s $7.79 burgers and fries and $4 Long Island teas, on Tuesdays it’s their famous taco basket for $7.99, Wednesdays are for $.89 boneless wings and $.99 traditional wings, on Thursday it’s a fajitas special and $4 glasses of wine, on Friday you can order $13.99 surf and turf and $2 Busch Light bottles, Saturdays are simple with deals on all of their seasonal drinks at the bar, and on Sundays it’s $3 mimosas, screwdrivers, and bloody Marys.
Beef O’Brady’s is currently open for takeout.
You can also purchase a gift card as a stocking stuffer on the Beef O’Brady’s website.
The Hairdresser is a beloved salon that locals have come to love on Broadway.
Owner Noreen Doerr decided to spice up the salon environment with festive arrangements.
Salons are still open to the public so head on over to The Hairdresser to see beautiful floral arrangements from Culinary Delights Farm. Some of the arrangements are for sale and would make great Christmas gifts.
Another local business that has grabbed Monticello’s attention is Yours & Mine Crafts & Gifts.
This little shop is perfect for all things holiday gifts.
Owner Kendra Saylor said they had a lot of Black Friday deals, but they decided to carry those deals on throughout December as well.
“We got such a great response that we decided to keep the deals going,” Saylor said.
Chalk Couture, a local vendor that Yours & Mine Crafts & Gifts stocks just restocked the shop with all new holiday signs and she’s selling them with a 20 percent discount until the end of December. Another local vendor Crafts by Julie is selling all of her items with a $2 discount.
The shop is also selling all of their clothing items with a deal of buy one get one free.
Some of the other local vendors also created holiday gift boxes that people can purchase as a bundle. They’ll also be selling gift cards in store and online at any denomination.
They’re open everyday except for Mondays and all items can be purchased on their website at any time.
Live Laugh & Bloom Floral is yet another gem on Broadway. They’ve been known as Monticello’s local florist since 2011.
This holiday season they’re offering costume designed wreaths and Spruce Tip pot kits for $39.95. You can call and order for pick up.
Live Laugh & Bloom is also selling holiday gift baskets filled with knick knacks to warm up this cold winter. The baskets are filled with mugs, socks, muffin batter, chocolate, and flowers.
If you’re looking to give a gift that’s a little out of the box then Elevated Wellness on Broadway is the place to go.
Owner and Holistic Practitioner Shiloh Thompson loves what she does and has deals year round. She’s currently offering a new Bioscan for 20 percent off, Immune Boosts for $45, and gift cards can be purchased in store.
Elevated Wellness sells organic grass-fed tallow soap, elderberry syrup, home decor with encouraging messages written on them, organic room spray and disinfectant, probiotics, zinc, and any other supplements needed to get through the winter months.
Thompson also provides massages, foot scrubs, and foot detoxes. Appointments can be scheduled on the Elevated Wellness website.
Thompson said that bioscans can be pretty expensive, but she’s encourage everyone to get one. A bioscan is a test that scans the bodys’ organs and functions and shows imperfections or hidden illnesses.
“We just did our Black Friday deals, but we are continuing our new bioscan discount,” Thompson said. “This is such a good deal at 20 percent off and we’d love more people to try it.”
Cornerstone Cafe on Broadway is now offering all menu items for takeout.
Thanksgiving is over and done, but Cornerstone wanted to keep the turkey deal around.
In the month of December you can order an open faced turkey sandwich on homemade bread with sage and herb dressing, turkey gravy, and garlic mashed potatoes for just $9.99.
They’re also reaching out to locals who aren’t as savvy in the kitchen. Cornerstone Cafe will cater any event and people can sign up on their website and choose the items to be served.
Dominos on Broadway is also offering big deals.
They’re offering a mix and match deal where you can choose any two or more menu items for $5.99 each, a perfect combo deal for $19.99 that includes two medium one topping pizzas, a 16-piece Parmesan bread bites, an eight-piece cinnamon twists, and a two-liter of Coca-Cola. All carry out three topping pizzas are $7.99.
All deals are available in store and online.
