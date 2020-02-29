Christian Noble is just a sophomore and went into the Minnesota wrestling state tournament undefeated and ready to keep it that way.
Noble of the Big Lake wrestling team had his first victory against Grant Peirce of Hutchinson (MD 15-1) on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Xcel Energy Center.
He weighed in at just 113 pounds, but was a powerhouse for the Hornets.
In the quarterfinals Noble took on Blaze Nelson from Alexandria 30-9 (Fall 0:56).
He then went up against Mason Gehloff of Waseca on Saturday, Feb. 29 and improved his record 42-0.
In the semifinal Noble 39-0 won by decision over Gehloff 39-3 (Dec 4-3).
Noble moved towards the championship swiftly and with ease.
On Saturday night Noble was up against Ty Bisek. The New London-Spicer wrestler held a 49-4 record heading into the championship showdown.
Noble 40-0 won by major decision over Bisek 46-5 (MD 12-4).
Nolan Reiter took on Zach Tracy of Scott West 39-8 and fell 41-5 (Dec 4-0).
He went on to take fifth place and finish his season with a 41-5 record.
He won by decision over Luke Knudsen from New London-Spicer 48-6 (Dec 7-4).
As for Monticello's Jesse Midas, he finished in fourth place over all.
He fell to Josh Franklin of Fridley 36-3 (Dec 8-3).
Mighty Midas finished his season with a record of 37-5. The senior made Monticello proud.
