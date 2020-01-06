A Mongolian Boys Society gang member and suspect in four California murders was apprehended New Years Eve in a residential neighborhood in Big Lake.
Ger Lee, age 27 of Fresno, California, was arrested without incident by the United States Marshal Service at about 5:50 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019 on Traverse Lane in Big Lake.
Lee and three other men with connections to the Mongolian Boys Society are accused of killing four members of the Fresno, California Hmong community when they stormed a football watch party with weapons Nov. 17, 2019 in Fresno, California, according to a Jan. 2 press release from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. Six other Hmong residents were injured in the shooting.
According to media reports in California, members of the Mongolian Boys Society mistakenly believed it was an Asian Crips party they attacked to avenge the murder of a Mongolian Boy Society member earlier that day.
When apprehended, Lee was inside a residence on Traverse Lane in Big Lake, according to Chief Joel Scharf of the Big Lake Police Department. The Big Lake Police Department and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office assisted the U.S. Marshal Service at the scene.
The Big Lake Police Department has no previous history of calls to the residence on Traverse Lane where Lee was apprehended, Scharf said.
Following his arrest in Big Lake, Lee was transported to the Sherburne County Jail where he is being held pending extradition to California.
Lee was still being held in the Sherburne County Jail Tuesday, Jan. 7 on one felony count of being a fugitive from justice from another state. That charge was filed on Jan. 2 in Elk River. Also on Jan. 2 in Fresno County (California) Superior Court, Lee was charged with four counts of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and 12 counts of attempted murder. The murder charges also include special circumstances, including committing multiple murders, and killing for the benefit of a street gang, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court, on November 17, 2019, members and associates of the Mongolian Boys Society conspired to commit murder. At a meeting, the defendants and others selected a target residence, chose shooters, provided them with guns, and drove to the target location. Vang, Delgado, and Xiong attended the meeting outlining the planned retaliation and understood that the objective was to murder individuals at the designated target residence. They were designated as lookouts and positioned themselves on street corners near the target residence to report the presence of law enforcement.
In addition to the four counts of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and 12 counts of attempted murder filed against Ger Lee and accomplices Anthony Montes, Porge Kue, and Billy Xiong, the felony complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court contains allegations that the four named defendants committed the crimes for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang, that they personally and intentionally discharged a firearm that caused great bodily injury or death, and that they personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.
If convicted of the charges, the defendants face the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole. The district attorney’s office will make an announcement regarding the death penalty at a later date, according to the Jan. 2 press release from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.
Anthony Montes, Porge Kue, and Billy Xiong were arraigned Friday, Jan. 3 in Fresno County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty in connection with the four murders. They are scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 11.
Because Ger Lee is currently in custody in Elk River pending an extradition hearing, his arraignment in the Fresno County Superior Court has yet to be scheduled.
