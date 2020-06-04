Bridgeview Church expands its building

Churches have been closed since March in Minnesota. People have missed gathering to worship, but a new love of online services has been built as well.
People will no longer have to rely on live streaming church. The governor has allowed churches to open to the public starting on Tuesday, March 26.
During this ‘time off’ Bridgeview Church on county road 11 in Big Lake has been adding a few things to improve their church.
Head pastor Steve Royalty said the church has been needing some extra space lately and thought now was as good a time as any.
“The project has gone remarkably smooth and even though we’d have never been planning on our expansion happening in the middle of a pandemic, it’s brought unique opportunities and moments we’d have not been able to see if it weren’t for it happening right now,” Royalty said.
He’s even been able to see the expansion progress quickly because there hasn’t been people in the building.
“Our building has been at or above capacity for awhile now on Sundays so we’ve been needing to add space for that for some time,” Royalty said. “Our growing youth ministry has been meeting in our auditorium, which is not a great long-term solution and our kids ministry has been shoe-horned into too-small rooms for a while too. Our new space will accommodate our goal to invest in the next generation with large, top-notch spaces for those groups to meet in and thrive in a great atmosphere. Additionally, our desire is to be a blessing to our community. We’ve added space that could be used for and open to other organizations and groups for meeting space and events.”
The Big Lake Assemblies of God church will be adding kids space, youth space, creating a larger auditorium, and improving their roof, parking lot lights, and anything else that needs a “face-lift”.
Pastor Royalty hired someone within the church to oversee the process and have sub-contracted out the various aspects of the building project, but Lester Buildings is the church’s contractor.
They’ve been doing online services since the governor closed down church due to COVID-19 and they’ve been broadcasting Sunday services, kids programs, and youth services.
With the construction still taking place and churches opening up again. Royalty decided Bridgeview would host parking lot services starting Sunday, May 31 and take it one day at a time from there.
“We’re not quite ready to release a date yet because of the complexity of now re-working the project to get people back inside and all the requirements that go along with that, but it will be soon,” Royalty said. “Our church community can’t wait to get back together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.