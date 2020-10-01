Blast from the Past: Sports

by Jessie Meyen
50 years ago:
Thursday, oct. 1, 1970
• The Monticello Redmen faced Big Lake at home and lost 21-16.
• The cross-country team was holding its first meet of the season at the Monticello golf course. Coach Bob Noble was looking to get the home win against Watertown and Howard Lake.
• After three losses in the first three games of the season, Becker’s football team had a week off before returning to the Great River Conference. Becker was playing defensively and couldn’t get anything going on offense. They stood 0-3 in the conference.
• The Big Lake football team lost its second consecutive game 25-0 to Pierz. Hornet coach John Muir said the team only had two injuries and they weren’t serious. It was his first season coaching and he was ready to get a win heading into their next game against Albany.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, oct. 5, 1995
• The Magic volleyball team was improving as the season progressed. They lost five seniors to graduation and earned a four-game victory over Spring Lake Park to boost their confidence.
• Monticello girls swimming and diving also defeated Spring Lake Park in a 103-81 victory at home. Coach Dirk Westveer said that it was the time in the season where girls were getting colds and it was affecting their competitions. He was happy that they pulled out a big win.
• The Monticello boys cross-country team placed seventh while the Monticello girls cross-country team placed first overall.
• The Magic football wasn’t having much luck and they added another loss to their record against Totino-Grace, 30-6.
• The Monticello girls tennis team fought hard but couldn’t earn a win against Buffalo. The final and close score was 4-3.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, oct. 7, 2010
• It was the big Monticello football homecoming game and the Magic were taking on the Bison. Buffalo had the lead in the first half and carried it to defeat Monticello 16-13. Coach Telecky was disappointed and said he knew the team could have won that game. The Magic dropped to 3-2 for the season.
• Rogers defeated Monticello in a 2-0 shut down. Monticello senior Allie Olson had some good shots at the net, but couldn’t make anything count. Monticello beat a lot of teams, but could never seem to shake the Royals.
• The Monticello boys soccer team was given a chance to put the nail in the coffin against Rogers to take the Mississippi 8 Conference championship title, but they fell 4-0. That was their first conference loss of the year. Senior Josh Wilson had a great season with 15 goals in 13 games.
• The Monticello girls tennis team fell to Buffalo that week. They were the conference champions while Monticello fell to No. 2 in the conference. The week prior they had defeated Becker to make their way to the Bison.
