Blast from the Past: Sports

50 YEARS AGO:
Dec. 4, 1969
The Monticello Redmen had about every seat filled for their basketball opener, but couldn’t quite get the win. They lost to Elk River 60-56.Jim Stumbo held the spot for lead scorer of the game with 20 points. The team held their heads high and were gearing up for another home game against St. Michael-Albertville a week from then.
Golf season stats were finally out and Art McIntire was the champion of the club tournament. Bud McPherson came in second and Ron Schief came in third.
A new conference was being formed and would be fully initiated in the fall of 1970. The new conference was named Great River and it consisted of Becker, Big Lake Holdingford, Pierz, Royalton, St. Michael-Albertville, and Sartell.
25 YEARS AGO:
Dec. 1, 1994
The girls swimming team had made it to state and one individual, Meghan Kanthak made it to the final round. She took and excellent 8th place in the 100 freestyle at the University of Minnesota. It was a great way to end the season for senior Kanthak. She even took home a school record with a time of 53.24 in the state meet.
The Monticello high School Alumni Basketball Tournament was happening and five teams showed up to compete. Players included former basketball star Chris Sonju, Mark Johnson, and Ray LaRoque.
And finally the winter sports preview was out in the paper as well, wishing all of the teams luck on their new endeavors.
10 YEARS AGO:
Dec. 3, 2009
Winter sports were just kicking off and magic wrestler Tyler Mergen was making some noise on the mats. He was a state qualifier the previous year and was looking to lead his team again this season. Talking about his team Mergen said, “I think we have a lot we can build on. We have so much coming back.” The wrestling team took on was against Cambridge on the Monticello Middle School.
The River hawks were participating in the annual
turkey tournament and took home the championship title. That marked the second year in a row that they had dominated the tourny.
The boys basketball team was looking to start their new season and work with a whole new roster. The previous year the started five seniors and had multiple seniors on the bench, so younger players were looking for their time to shine.
The girls basketball team was also making some changes, but not with the line up – with a new head coach. Coach Lance Dalbey looked to turn around a struggling program. His goal for the season was to “rekindle the passion for the game” in the girls on the team.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.