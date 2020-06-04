Big Lake's Maggie Knier makes waves at Mankato State University

Maggie Knier from Big Lake has gone on to do some amazing things during her college career. She has just graduated from Mankato State University and what came along with it was an award of a lifetime.
This year’s NSIC Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award was given to swimmer Knier, who was recognized as the conference’s top female student-athlete. She is the second female in MNSU’s athletics history to receive the award.
Knier found out about the award when she was out to dinner with her boyfriend. She received a text from her mom saying that NSIC had called and left a voicemail.
“I got excited because I knew exactly what it was about and called back right away,” Knier said.
She was nominated by the school’s faculty athletic representative Jeffery Pribyl. The faculty representatives from each school then vote to determine the winners of the two awards.
“Maggie Knier is an outstanding student athlete, she demonstrated her academic skills in the classroom and in various projects, she demonstrated her athletic skills in the pool throughout her four year career and she demonstrated her community leadership in a variety of areas,” Pribyl said. “There are many qualified student athletes at MNSU that are worthy of being nominated and Maggie rose to the top of that impressive list.”
The last MNSU athlete to receive it was back in 2012.
“It’s very special to represent my school,” Knier said. “It’s even more exciting that both the male and the female awards were earned by athletes from MNSU.”
The senior was home-schooled throughout high school and graduated from MNSU’s College of Business and ended her undergraduate career with a 4.0 grade-point average just a few weeks ago.
“I’ve always been a good test taker and writer, so I think that plays a part,” Knier said. “Besides that, I just spent time studying, always went to class, and did over and above what was expected of me by my professors.”
It was something the student athlete had to work at. She knew it wouldn’t be easy. She had to make certain sacrifices.
“I learned that if I wanted to accomplish everything I could during my four years in college I wasn’t going to be able to have the same amount of free time that my peers did,” Knier said. “I had to say no to going out a lot, and to be efficient with classwork.”
The Big Lake native was a member of the 200 freestyle relay team that finished third at the NSIC Championships in 2019 and Knier earned All-American status at NCAA nationals in 2017.
“The feeling was incredible,” Knier said. “I was only a freshman at that time and was so excited to be at such a huge meet (NCAA Nationals). The other girls on my relay were incredibly talented and together we were able to place higher than any other MNSU team had before. It’s still surreal to think that it happened.”
Knier said she’s always loved the competitive aspect of swimming both against others and herself.
Though this is her last year of swimming she has contemplated competing in the future.
“I have been thinking about joining a Master’s swimming program once everything opens back up and swimming for fitness and fun,” Knier said. “I really miss it and can’t imagine my life without it.”
MNSU’s swim team attends the NSIC Championship meet in February at the end of each season and Knier participated in four NSIC Championships during my career.
For now she’s trying to focus on her business.
Knier operates her own small business called 2True Headbands, which won the 2019 Big Ideas Challenge.
She started the business in 2001 and has been an entrepreneur in the making since she was 11-years-old.
Knier said she sells headbands that are cute, comfortable, and most importantly, don’t slip.
“One of my favorite shows each year is actually Monticello Riverfest’s Art in the Park,” Knier said. Last year, Knier entered into MNSU’s entrepreneurship competition and won first place. From there she went on to become a semi-finalist in Minnesota’s entrepreneur contest, the MN Cup competition, and made it to the final round, eventually taking third place in the student division.
“Today, I’ve transitioned my business with the times by adding buttons to my headbands to make wearing a face mask more comfortable, and I also sell reusable face masks in my Etsy shop, www.2true.etsy.com,” Knier said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
