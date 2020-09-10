You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Lake's Janelle Gudim won the only tennis match-up of the night against Becker

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Big Lake tennis team fell to Becker 6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 10. 

Singles:

No. 1 - Courtney Nuest from Becker defeated Ari Laun from Big Lake, 6-2 , 6-3.

No. 2 - Maddie Moe of Becker defeated Hornet Ella Dotzler, 6-1 , 6-0.

No. 3 - Sophie Jones from Big Lake took the sole victory over Becker opponent Dani Nuest, 2-6 , 7-6 (3), 11-9.

No. 4 - Janelle Gudim from Big Lake defeated Lilly Stolte of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-4.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Julia Bengtson and Alayna Lindquist from Becker defeated Sophie Wesolowski and Janelle Gerdts from Big Lake 6-0 , 6-0.

No. 2 - Jackie Yoerg and Jazlyn Toedter of Becker defeated Brynn Mossak  and Emmy Bowne from Big Lake, 6-0 , 6-0.

No. 3 - Ayla Brown and Hannah Uecker from Becker defeated Hornet duo Kayla Niedzielski and Avae Burfeind, 6-0 , 6-1.

Load comments