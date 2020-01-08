Big Lake wrestling takes second

The Big Lake wrestling team headed east Saturday, Jan. 4 to the Bluejacket Invite at Cambridge-Isanti High School to put their abilities to the test against teams like Mahtomedi, St. Peter, Brainerd, Little Falls, Elk River, and of course Cambridge-Isanti.
Big Lake came in second place, with a team score of 168.5.
Head Coach Ryan Prom was confident that his team was well prepared.
“Every day we talk and prepare about what we do in every situation so that it transfers to the mat during competitions,” Coach Prom said.
They walked into the invitational with their heads held high.
Nolan Reiter brought the heat taking first place at 106 over Austin Litke of Little Falls.
Christian Noble followed suit with a victory at 113 and Cash Sixberry took second.
The first place slots continued to be filled by Big Lake wrestlers.
Rocco Visci and Jayden Mclearen took first and second weighing in at 120.
Luke Schumacher was up next at 126 taking second place.
Dillon Browen took second place at 138.
Tyler Dehmer took third place over Wyatt Wothe of Cambridge-Isanti in the 145 weight class.
Next, at 160 and 170 Alex Hanrahan and Brett Bordwell both took sixth place over all.
Rieley Mullen took third place over Isaac Mauer of Cambridge-Isanti at 182.
In the heaviest weight class – 285 – Jeremy Phyle took third place over Nathan Pettis of St. Peter.
Coach Prom was thrilled with the results.
“The one thing that our team has become known for is our ability to turn people,” Prom said. “We also battle to the very end, trying to earn bonus points for the team. Our wrestlers know that we need to continue to score points against our opponents.”
Big Lake hits the mat tonight at Saint Francis High School starting at 6 p.m.
Bluejacket Invite–
Team Results:
1. Cambridge-Isanti 180.5
2. Big Lake 168.5
3. Mahtomedi 149.5
4. St. Peter 149.0
5. Brainerd 139.0
6. Little Falls 103.5
7. Elk River 84.0
