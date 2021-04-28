A Big Lake woman was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday, April 22 near Foley.
Rebecca Kalstad, 25 of Big Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries due to injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash occured at about 6:45 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 25, about five miles south of Foley..
A commercial truck was westbound on Highway 95 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Kalstad, according to the State Patrol.
The commercial truck, driven by Andrew Himel, 22 of St. Joseph, then a car that was stopped at the intersection, a State Patrol spokesman said.
A passenger in Kalstad’s vehicle, 54-year-old Rhonda Krueger of Clear Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A two-year-old girl in the pickup was not hurt.
Himel was reported to be injured, but refused medical care at the scene. The driver of the car, Jamie Martinson, 41 of Harris, was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.
The Foley police and fire departments, Mayo Ambulance, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
