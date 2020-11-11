Big Lake volleyball takes on North Branch

The Hornets couldn’t find a way to come out on top against North Branch. In a four set night Big Lake lost 3-1 on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Big Lake Head Coach Alisha Brust saw how hard her team has fought this season.
“It is always about drive and believing in yourselves and your teammates,” Coach Brust said. “When the girls work and support each other, there is nothing they can’t accomplish. There was a lot of focus on quick recovery after mistakes, and staying aggressive. We have a tendency to go to playing “safe” when the game is close, which doesn’t work in our favor. Keeping the girls intense and aggressive was the main focus on our end of the court.”
The teams were evenly matched with the Vikings taking the first victory 26-24.
In the second set Big Lake came out on top 26-24.
Unfortunately, the Hornets couldn’t keep up and the third and fourth match they were defeated 25-19 and 25-15.
“We are really proud of the way the girls fought to the end,” Coach Brust said. “They walked away a better team.”
Madie Clausing and Olivia Stockham each had three aces in the game, Carter Monson had two aces, Mia Huberty, Katie Cusick, and Emma Rezac each had one ace.
Mia Mielke led the Hornets with seven kills, Monson and Stockham were right behind her with six,Huberty and Miranda Segner each had four, Natalie Johnson had three, and Hailey Millam had two kills for the night.
Rezac had 15 digs leading the team, Stockham had 12, Monson had 11, Clausing and KEndal Kopp each had six digs, Huberty had four, and Mielke, Millam, Segner, Cusick, and Johnson each had three digs against North Branch.
Big Lake takes the court again on Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Cambridge-Isanti at 7 p.m.
The Hornets are currently 1-6 for the season.
