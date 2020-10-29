You are the owner of this article.
Big Lake volleyball falls to Becker

  • 1 min to read

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Big Lake girls volleyball team fell to Becker 3-0.

The Hornets weren’t off to a great start, losing the first match 25-13.

In the second match the Bulldogs came out on top 25-18.

The final match was the closest, 25-21.

The Hornets hit the court again on Thursday, Oct. 22 against North Branch and put up a hard fight, but came out on bottom 3-2.

Big Lake started off on the right foot 25-21 in the first match.

The second match the Hornets came out on top again 25-19.

In the third and fourth match North Branch came to fight, taking the lead 25-22 and 25-9.

The fifth and final match North Branch defeated Big Lake 15-12.

The Hornets play again on Tuesday, Oct. 27, against Princeton.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

