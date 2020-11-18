Big Lake volleyball falls to Becker

The Big Lake volleyball team put up a good fight, but fell to Becker on Thursday, Nov. 12.
In the first set Becker took the lead 25-29.
The second set the Hornets came out on top 25-17.
In the third set the Bulldogs was back on top 25-18.
In the fourth and final set Becker to the win 25-17.
Miranda Segner led the team with seven serving aces, Olivia Stockham had three aces, Mia Huberty had two, and Carter Monson and Emma Rezac each had one ace for the night.
Stockham had 16 kills against Becker, Segner had six kills, Huberty had five, Mia Mielke and Hailey Millam each had three, Madie Clausing and Natalie Johnson each had two, and Monson had one kill against Becker.
Huberty had two block assists and Millam and Segner each had one block assist.
Huberty led the Hornets with 18 digs, Stockham had 12, Rezac had 11, Monson had 10, Kendal Kopp and Anna Lund each had seven, Millam and Segner each had six, Clausing had five, Johnson had two, and Mielke had one dig for the night.
Big Lake will face North Branch on Tuesday, Nov. 17 after the Monticello Times has gone to print.
Check the Monticello Times website for updates during the week.
