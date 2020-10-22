Big Lake volleyball falls to Becker 3-0

On Tuesday, Oct. 20 the Big Lake girls volleyball team fell to Becker 3-0.
The Hornets weren’t off to a great start losing the first match 25-13.
In the second match the Bulldogs came out on top 25-18.
The final match was the closest, 25-21.
The Hornets hit the court again on Thursday, Oct 22 against North Branch.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
