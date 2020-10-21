Big Lake volleyball falls just shy in season opener 3-1

Big Lake volleyball fell to Cambridge-Isanti 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in their season opener.
The Hornets came out strong in the first match earning a win 25-14.
The second match Big Lake fell just barely, 26-24.
The third match was close as well with Big Lake losing 25-21.
The fourth match sealed the deal and Cambridge-Isanti took the win 27-25.
The Hornets hit the gym again on Tuesday, Oct. 20 against Becker at 7 p.m.
The Monticello Times has already been sent to print at this time so check the Monticello times sports page for updates during the week.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
