Big Lake tennis adds two losses this week

On Wednesday, Sept. 30 Big Lake girls tennis fell to Cambridge-Isanti 7-0.
Singles:
No. 1 - Chloe Hajek from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Ari Laun of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-2.
No. 2 - Ashley Ladd from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Ella Dotzler of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-1.
No. 3 - Ava Lowman from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Sophie Jones of Big Lake, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 4 - Natalie Randall from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Lilly Stolte of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-0.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Sarah Baker and McKenzie Rafftery from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Sophie Wesolowski and Janelle Gerdts of Big Lake, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2 - Maddie Lawrence and Keziah Bulabon from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Brynn Mossak and Emmy Bowne of Big Lake, 6-3 , 1-6 , 6-3.
No. 3 - Ashleigh Ruppert and Grace Schoeneck from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Kayla Niedzielski and Avae Burfeind of big Lake, 6-0 , 7-5.
On Thursday, Oct. 1 Big Lake fell to Princeton 6-1.
Singles:
No. 1 - Ari Laun of Big Lake defeated Amelia White from Princeton, 1-6 , 6-4 , 7-6 (4).
No. 2 - Avery Romann from Princeton defeated Ella Dotzler of Big Lake, 7-5 , 6-1.
No. 3 - Lily Wyluda from Princeton defeated Janelle Gerdts of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-0.
No. 4 - Violet Wyluda from Princeton defeated Kayla Niedzielski of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-2.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Riley Turnquist and Emma Benjamin from Princeton defeated Sophie Wesolowski and Brynn Mossak of Big Lake, 6-2 , 6-0.
No. 2 - Emily Anderson and Lydia Erickson from Princeton defeated Sophie Jones and Emmy Bowne of Big Lake, 6-3 , 6-4.
No. 3 - Hailey Lupkes and Jeneva Marcano from Princeton defeated Lilly Stolte and Avae Burfeind of Big Lake, 6-4 , 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
