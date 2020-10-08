You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Lake tennis adds two losses this week

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
tennis

On Wednesday, Sept. 30 Big Lake girls tennis fell to Cambridge-Isanti 7-0.

Singles:

No. 1 - Chloe Hajek from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Ari Laun of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-2.

No. 2 - Ashley Ladd from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Ella Dotzler of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-1.

No. 3 - Ava Lowman from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Sophie Jones of Big Lake, 6-0 , 6-0.

No. 4 - Natalie Randall from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Lilly Stolte of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Sarah Baker and McKenzie Rafftery from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Sophie Wesolowski and Janelle Gerdts of Big Lake, 6-0 , 6-0.

No. 2 - Maddie Lawrence and Keziah Bulabon from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Brynn Mossak and Emmy Bowne of Big Lake, 6-3 , 1-6 , 6-3.

No. 3 - Ashleigh Ruppert and Grace Schoeneck from Cambridge-Isanti defeated Kayla Niedzielski and Avae Burfeind of big Lake, 6-0 , 7-5.

On Thursday, Oct. 1 Big Lake fell to Princeton 6-1.

Singles:

No. 1 - Ari Laun of Big Lake defeated Amelia White from Princeton, 1-6 , 6-4 , 7-6 (4).

No. 2 - Avery Romann from Princeton defeated Ella Dotzler of Big Lake, 7-5 , 6-1.

No. 3 - Lily Wyluda from Princeton defeated Janelle Gerdts of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-0.

No. 4 - Violet Wyluda from Princeton defeated Kayla Niedzielski of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Riley Turnquist and Emma Benjamin from Princeton defeated Sophie Wesolowski and Brynn Mossak of Big Lake, 6-2 , 6-0.

No. 2 - Emily Anderson and Lydia Erickson from Princeton defeated Sophie Jones and Emmy Bowne of Big Lake, 6-3 , 6-4.

No. 3 - Hailey Lupkes and Jeneva Marcano from Princeton defeated Lilly Stolte and Avae Burfeind of Big Lake, 6-4 , 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

Load comments