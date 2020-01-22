Big Lake takes down a conference competitor

Before heading into the game against Chisago Lakes, Big Lake Head Coach Scott Antl wasn’t worried about getting the win, instead he was looking to work on defense and gain confidence as a team.
“We’ve been working on our full court press for a while now and I think we saw some really great plays tonight as a result of our defensive stops,” Coach Antl said.
Defense is truly what put this game away for the Hornets.
The girls defeated Chisago Lakes 58-35 on Thursday, Jan. 16 in The Hive.
The first half was quick and easy with Big Lake taking a strong lead.
Caela Tighe, Reagan Sternquist, Mia Huberty, Emily Steen, and Justena Cichy were the starting five.
The first shot of the game came from the three point line with a swish from Tighe.
Sternquist had the next shot which was also a three-pointer with 13:45 left in the half.
The two of them went on to be the leading scorers with 18 for Tighe and 11 for Sternquist.
Tighe just couldn’t be stopped from the from the perimeter.
“My teams energy is what keeps me motivated,” Tighe said. “All that energy from the bench is what gets me hyped.”
Sternquist’s defense is what earned all of her points on offense.
“I was able to be a leader and take advantage of the other teams slip ups,” Sternquist said.
Taylor Moen and Hailey Millam subbed in with 13 minutes left in the first half.
Moen ended the night with two rebounds, assists, and points. Millam had three rebounds and steals with four points.
Mia Huberty had the next three pointer with 12:42 left in the first half.
Huberty was also a winning force on defense with 10 steals, six rebounds and assists, and 10 points.
The Hornets defense was so intense that the Wildcats didn’t score until there was only 11:21 left in the first half.
Defense is something the team focuses on especially in games like this, Sternquist said.
“We built each other up on the court and never got down,” Sternquist said.
The score was 16-2 and Chisago Lakes called a time-out with 11:09 left in the first half.
With Sternquist at the top of the press she was having an outstanding game filled with steals.
Sternquist and Tighe were a force to be reckoned with. No one could get passed them.
Tighe was sent to the line with 9:56 left in the game earning an and-one.
The second half concluded with a score of 36-19.
The girls looked more laid back in the second half. They went so focused on scoring, but getting things done on both sides of the ball.
“We had some really good looks, but we threw a lot of passes too late,” Tighe said. “We need more bullet, strong passes going forward.”
Still Chisago Lakes couldn’t do anything to catch up.
The score was 44-32 with 10:41 left in the second half. That was as close as the Wildcats could cut the distance in points.
Big Lake called a timeout and regrouped before going on to take a 23 point lead with a final score of 58-35.
Sternquist finished the night with six rebounds, two assists, five steals, and one block. Tighe had six rebounds, two assists, and six steals.
Moving forward the team will head to Monticello on Friday, Jan. 24 for a double header starting at 5:45 p.m. Monticello is currently ranked seventh in the conference – right behind Chisago Lakes and Big Lake is ranked third.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.