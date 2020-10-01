Big Lake stung in the pool this week

The Big Lake swimming and diving team has suffered two losses in the past week to Monticello and Becker, but victories don’t measure improvement.
Last Thursday the Hornets dove in at Monticello High School.
Big Lake head coach DaNae Mitchell always knows that the Magic are going to bring their A-game.
“That meet was tough against Monticello as they are last years section champ runner ups,” Coach Mitchell said.
Big Lake fell short 79-99.
“I switched up our line up a bit to give the girls a chance to swim different events than usual and they did great switching it up,” Coach Mitchell said. “They learned new racing strategies for their different events. We’re going to keep working on our endurance to build up our depth in the distance events.”
In the meet against Becker, Big Lake fell 102-84.
Big Lake took the lead with first place swimming from Katlyn Emerson, Hillukka, Jadyn Kluk, and Emilie Vega. They swam a 2:11.80 in the 200 medley relay.
In the 200 free Jaden Anderson had the highest time for Big Lake earning third place with a time of 2:20.79.
Emilie Kirchoff took second place over all in the 200 IM with a time of 2:41.63.
In the 50 free Big Lake earned some big points with Allie Thompson and Vega earning first and second place.
Thompson swam a 27.99 and Vega swam a 28.24.
The score was now 33-29 with Big Lake just missing the mark.
Next up was diving. Brittney Krumrei took first place scoring a 219.60.
In the 100 fly Jaden Anderson took first place with a time of 1:09.76.
Becker took the second and third place slots making the score now 49-45.
In the 100 free Kirchoff took second place (1:03.42) and Thompson took third place (1:04.74).
Vega and Jenna Nygaard scored next for Big Lake with times of 6:09.41 and 7:03.80 in the 500 free.
The score was now 66-60 with the Hornets trailing.
Scoring big for Big Lake in the 200 relay was Kirchoff, Thompson, Anderson, and Vega taking first place with a time of 1:56.04.
In the 100 backstroke the girls cut it down to just two points and the score was 79-77 with Emerson taking first place with a time of 1:11.49.
“Last night’s meet against Becker was great competition,” Coach Mitchell said. “It was close throughout the meet until the 100 breaststroke. Becker had great swims in that event and the 400 free relay.”
In the 100 breast stroke Becker took the top three time slots making the score 92-80.
Becker sealed the deal in the 400 relay. Big Lake earned second place with a time of 4:25.93 from Emerson, Anderson, Thompson, and Kirchoff.
The final score was 102-84.
“Our team doesn’t quite have the depth but we’ve been focusing on becoming more ‘rounded’ swimmers so we’re versatile in different events,” Coach Mitchell said.
On Thursday, Oct. 1 Big Lake will face Princeton at 5 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
