Big Lake sports round-up

Girls golf takes on the conference

The Big Lake girls golf team competed in the Mississippi 8 conference meet and came in last place on Monday, May 10.

The team shot a 533.33 for the day and competed against seven other teams.

Kylie Thomas led the Hornets in 36th place and shot a 120.

Brynn Johnson and Sienna McConville both shot a 130.

Kallie Starin was next for Big Lake in 48th place over all - she shot a 136.

Kia Hjermsatd shot a 147 for the day.

Boys lacrosse takes another L

The Big Lake boys lacrosse team fell to Sartell/Sauk Rapids 18-4 on Thursday, May 6.

The Hornets record is currently 1-4 for the season. The teams’ only victory was 17-5 over Rocori on Monday, May 3.

Big Lake will face Monticello on Thursday, May 13.

Sartell/Rapids tops girls lacrosse

The Big Lake girls lacrosse took another loss on Wednesday, May 5 to Sartell/Sauk Rapids 11-5.

Hornet Lily Berglund led the team with three goals and one assists.

Kayla Niedzielski scored two goals for the night.

Big Lake goaltender Autumn Grunewald had 19 saves in the net.

Tennis loses in singles and doubles

Big Lake tennis fell 7-0 to Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, May 4.

At No. 1 singles Erik Kindem defeated Hornet Ty Slack, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 Alex Magnuson defeated Big Lake’s Kobe Goodwin, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 Owen Roddy defeated Miles Slack of Big Lake 6-0, 6-2.

No. 4 Micah Gustafson won in a forfeit over Big Lake.

In No. 1 doubles play, Rigo Mork and Keagen Lowman defeated Hornets Wyatt Martin and Erick Carlson, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 Elliot Knudsvig and Caden Chesla defeated Big Lake’s Ian Anderson and Zachary Stegora, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 Reid Stevens and Michael Sauze won in a forfeit over Big Lake.

