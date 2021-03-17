Big Lake Sports Round-Up

Boys hockey takes another loss
The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team currently sits at No. 8 in the Mississippi 8 record with a 1-11 record.
The Eagles took another hit from St. Francis on Saturday, March 13 losing 5-3.
In the first period the Saints scored three goals, putting them up 3-0.
In the second period Becker/Big Lake had two goals, bringing the score to 3-2.
Tyler Schmitt scored with assists going to Jacob Bahe and Ethan Tobako.
Bahe scored next with assists going to Trenton Rupar and Schmitt.
In the final period St. Francis scored two more goal and the Eagles responded with one final goal bringing the score to 5-3.
Schmitt scored the final goal with assists going to Luke Ruppelius and Bahe.
Goalie Alec Anderson had three saves and goalie Mitch Reasoner had 29 saves in the net.
The Eagles’ record stands at 3-14-1 overall.
Wrestling takes a backseat
The Big Lake wrestling team did not compete in the scheduled Wednesday, March 10 section matchup because athletes from other teams were diagnosed with a contagious skin disease.
gymnastics prepares for sections
The Big Lake gymnastics team will be competing at the Section Meet on Saturday, March 20 at Big Lake High School against Monticello, Becker, Chisago Lakes, North Branch, Pine City, and Princeton.
