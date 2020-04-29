Big Lake searching for new girls basketball coach

Big Lake High School is searching for a new varsity girls basketball coach.
Scott Antl has resigned as head girls basketball coach after two years leading the Hornet’s girls basketball program.
Big Lake High School Activities Director Logan Midthun said that Antl left amicably and he simply decided to move on.
“I wish nothing but the best for him moving forward,” Midthun said.
Now Midthun is in the process of finding a new head coach for the girls.
The position has been posted with an application deadline of Friday, May 8.
He hopes to make his decision and have the position filled by the middle of May so that the team can get rolling and do whatever they need to do to prepare for the season properly.
“We’re already rolling with it and taking in applications so we’ll see what happens,” Midthun said.
Midthun said players and parents were sad to see Antl moving on, but they’re ready to see what next season has in store.
“I talked to the seniors and the parents and we all just want to get the best person and continue to progress this program,” Midthun said.
Midthun himself will make the final call on who will be hired, but he has a great panel that he put together who is helping him out.
The most important thing is continuing to do what’s best for the team and have a successful program.
“We’re looking for a coach that is good with kids and can develop a program,” Midthun said. “I’m excited about what we can do with this girls’ basketball program moving forward.”
