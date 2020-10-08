Lori Kampa
Address: 591 Park Avenue E, Big Lake
Professional background: Administrative Assistant
Community Service Groups/Organizations: Current President of the Big Lake Community Food Shelf Board of Directors and current Vice-President of the Legacy Foundation of Big Lake.
Prior Service: Big Lake Chamber of Commerce, Big Lake EDA, Big Lake Planning Commission, Big Lake City Council, and Big Lake Mayor.
1. I am motivated to become a school board member because our students are the future leaders of Big Lake. I believe very strongly in serving my community and being involved in things that matter to me. I would like the opportunity to continue building on all the great things happening within the district.
2. My children attended Big Lake schools from kindergarten through graduation and now I have a granddaughter in the district. I also worked in the district for 14 years. I will bring experience as a parent, a former employee, and a community member. My experience in local government will be an asset in guiding the district into the future.
3. To promote and support the efforts of Independence Elementary as a STEM school.
To advocate for legislation that funds mandated programs from the State of Minnesota, allowing local tax dollars to be used for programs specific to Big Lake.
To support and enhance the district’s policy of zero tolerance for bullying.
To support The Hornet Way.
4. Technology should always be a continuing capital need in the district.
Proper heating and cooling in all buildings.
Collaborate with the city to fund a field house accessible to everyone.
To address these capital needs, I will work with my fellow board members to prioritize capital expenditures within the approved budget.
5. I believe technology is key to a good education. Students should build on their knowledge of technology each year with the goal to be technology-fluent at the time of graduation.
6. I believe the district should share this responsibility with parents. If a student is experiencing any of these societal problems, they will not be able to learn at their full potential. Teachers and other school staff should discuss any unusual behavior with the parents and work together to find the appropriate resources available to help the student.
7. I am not a finance director or an accountant. I believe it is important to have qualified people in those roles that can maintain the budget put together by the board collectively. However, I have worked with Big Lake city budgets and the food shelf budget and have a working knowledge of them. It is important to listen to the needs of the district, gather the best information possible, and work together to present and maintain a balanced budget.
8. I am not aware of any areas that could sustain cuts at this time. The district has gone through some very lean years in the past and many cuts were made during that time. It’s important to be accountable to the tax payers. If there are areas that are excessive, it should be discussed during budget meetings.
9. I would like voters to know that I have lived in Big Lake for 34 years and I am very passionate about Big Lake as a community and the school district. I would like to develop further ways to integrate students into the community through more work experiences, as well as community organizations and local government. It is important to teach students to be involved in their community and to volunteer where they can make a difference.
Tony Scales
Professional background: B.S. Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Director of Engineering at a medical device manufacturer in twin cities metro area.
Community Service Groups/Organizations: Big Lake School Board member for 8 years
1. Supporting the students and the community through a positive educational experience and creating a best in class environment for our outstanding teachers through a smart balance of technology, infrastructure, educational funding, and lobbying of city and state representatives.
2. I have served on the Big Lake School Board for 8 years, treasurer of the district for 4 years. I spent a lot of time understanding the complex educational funding formula, this allows me to ask difficult questions and look for cost saving measures and smart funding of our school district while remaining transparent with our tax payers.
3. A positive educational experience for our students, continued hiring of excellent teachers, supporting our community, and remaining transparent and fiscally responsible to our local tax payers.
4. (Facilities) New boilers for heating, and HVAC systems to support a clean indoor air quality for our staff and students. The board’s responsibilities include balancing federal funding and local taxpayer dollars in support of a quality educational experience. (Educational) infrastructure to support learning during covid, specifically technology and safety elements.
5. A smart balance with technology is essential to support a positive educational experience. The current technology infrastructure we have installed in our schools was instrumental for us to support a hybrid educational experience, which is being deployed during the unfortunate pandemic we are all navigating. Technology in Big Lake Schools is used to augment the educational experience; this creates an engaging, deeper learning opportunity for our students.
6. Our schools are the center of our community, we receive government funding to support the education and well being of our local community and students. Free and reduced breakfast and lunch, emotional support, and societal concerns are only a few of the additional ways our schools support our community. We need a happy and healthy community to ensure we have a positive educational experience for our students. A great school board member has a holistic, empathetic and supportive view of our community, district, teachers, and staff members. Without an understanding of the local environment a board member will not be able to contribute from a holistic perspective.
7. I served as board treasurer for 4 years and I currently serve Big Lake Schools through my role as a member of the finance committee. Additionally, I oversee a $4M annual engineering budget at my current employer.
8. The school district is audited by an external third party auditor every year. We have and continue to receive awards for a fiscally responsible governance of local taxpayers dollars. As a district we cut or adjust expenses on a regular basis. A few examples include shifting federal funds in support of our budget and re-financing our bonds to a lower rate. Our district has been able to weather the covid pandemic because of our ability to maintain a fiscally responsible budget.
9. Understanding the relationship between the federal funding formula, local and state taxes, and the communities pulse is extremely important to be a successful school board member.
Amber Sixberry
Address: 21527 202nd Street, Big Lake, MN 55309
Professional background: I am a local youth educator with the University of Minnesota Extension. I also hold a real-estate license with Realty Executives.
Community Service Groups/Organizations: I have worked with many nonprofits with in Big Lake, numerous youth associations. I am currently working with the Middle School and High School Wrestling programs.
Prior Service: : 8 years with the Big Lake School board- 6 years of which I have served as treasurer. I have also served on the Wright Technical Center Board (7 years) Vice Chair. Family Homeless Prevention & Assistance Program as member at large. Central MN Jobs and Training- Fund Development.
1. As part of this board for the past 8 years, I have come to understand the complex system of education and education finance. I feel that especially with a year in which we have brought on a new superintendent it is important to keep as much consistency as possible among our board members. Over the past 8 years we have laid a great foundation to improve Big Lake Schools Academics, Arts and Athletics, the job is not finished and I would really love to continue my work.
2. I have been on this school board for 8 years, over those 8 years I have learned a lot about the school system, staffing and finance, all of which takes a lot of time to learn well. I have also served as a Board member for our Co-op school, Wright Technical Center, working to give youth more options to learn in multiple ways. Not only would I be coming back with a great amount of board experience, but I am also a mother of 4 boys who have all attended Big Lake Schools, so I understand from the parent perspective. I as a parent have also been extremely involved with sports and activities throughout Big Lake schools and bring that experience with me. In addition, through my occupation I have had the opportunity to directly in the school, with special education teachers helping youth to create resumes and find employment, giving me experience in working both with staff and students, outside of my board role.
3. Continue the great work that we have been doing always looking for improvement.
Student Safety - Student safety is always the highest priority of the school and the school board.
Vision & Goals - One of the school boards roles is to set vision and goals. Since I have become a school board member we have incorporated, community, staff and administration in the process of setting the vision and the goals for our school. This is something that I would want to see continued. It extremely important that we have input from all to create a vision and set of goals that will push our district forward to be the best we can be for our students, staff and community. The vision and goals also holds the district accountable.
Communication - is such an important part of developing a solid school district. The school board plays a role of being a communication link between the residents of Big Lake and the Superintendent. Continuing solid communication and focusing on area in which we can continue to improve communication is important to me. I believe that the board needs to be as transparent as possible for our community
Voice - It’s important that we have student voice in the decisions we make. My goal would be to continue to keep student voice involved. One way we recently implemented student voice was by giving a student a seat on our board.
Budget - School budgets are very complicated and Big Lake Schools have done a great job, balancing the budget. My direction would be to continue the responsible spending always keeping the tax payers in mind, working to keep the impact on the tax payers low.
Triple A - I believe that there is much that motivates our student and community. I will continue to work hard to support the Academics, in addition to that I will support Arts and Activities in our schools. We need to be conscious of the whole student, many of our extracurricular activities such as sports motivate our students to work harder, and they teach our students to be passionate, learn how to have a good attitude, goal setting, practice, perseverance, team work, how to win and lose, all of which are so important to becoming a well-rounded student.
4. I think overall the school is in a good place, the current board is very conservative with the budget. The Administration, Finance director and staff have done an amazing job with improvements throughout the school keeping cost savings over time at the top of mind. Our greatest capitol needs are the students and the support of the community. We are a public school established to make education available to all children. We need students in our schools to be successful. Right now in a very trying time. We all have had limitations put on us due to Covid, some believe in it while others don’t. The school has a duty to always put student’s safety first, no matter what the situation is. Plans had to be made as to how to teach in new ways, make accommodations to our transportation plan, even how to approach lunch and popular events had to be cancelled, and so much more, to accommodate the restrictions the schools were given to allow students in school. None of this is something our schools wanted. While we do have a good amount of the community supporting the school there is also those who are not as supportive, in fact are extremely negative. People tend to talk about the negative more than the positive especially in trying times like this! I would challenge all to see the amazing effort put forth by the teachers and the staff at our school and look for the positive! Attitudes are contagious.
5. We are fully engaged in technology with our educating and learning right now. Through the use of technology we have had the ability to enhance relationships among students and their teachers. In fact, in some cases allowing a student and teacher to have a one on one learning experience through a zoom meeting from home. Our staff have been very effective in the integration of technology into all subject areas. Technology has allowed us to reach our students when they could not be in the classroom, to continue to connect face to face. Without technology all that has happened in the past year would not have been possible. I see technology as ever advancing in our schools.
6. The responsibility of the school lies with the student. Big Lake Schools has a pantry and food program to help keep kids from going hungry. The school staffs mental health professionals and partners with local organizations to aid in students mental health, and of course the school has implement programs to educate youth on the use of chemicals, e-cigarettes and drugs rather than just enforce punishment. This is the work that needs to continue and be built on to support our students. Finally, education whether learning the traditional way or hands on, is the very thing that can help those students who live in poverty to get out of it! Our responsibility is to make sure that all of our students continue to receive support and tools they need to become strong independent individuals.
7. Having served on two school boards over the past 8 years and in the positon of treasurer, I have learned a lot about complicated budgets. The school finance system is among the most complicated to learn. I have also had budget training in special education finance and it doesn’t get much more complicated than that. In addition I have managed budgets for numerous non-profit organizations over the years, with much success.
8. No, I really can’t. What I can tell you is that we have already reviewed the budget and cut out unnecessary expenses and are saving where possible. The reason being is that we do not want to have to go back out and ask our community for more money until we have no other choice. At this point if we made additional cuts to the budget it would start to impact our students and I will never be comfortable with that. We are extremely fortunate to have a very talented Director of Business, she know her job and she does it really well. This putting us in a position to avoid major cuts, and be very financially responsible.
9. I am running for school board again because I believe in Big Lake Schools. We have amazing teachers, staff and students. Over my past 22 years in Big Lake I have become very invested in my community and the heart of our community is our kids! Our schools help to develop our youth into strong independent adults. While Big Lake schools have been recognized in multiple ways for their efforts in education, we know there is always room for improvement and my goal is to work towards continued improvement of our schools, giving as much opportunity to youth as possible. I would really love to continue working towards making this the best place possible for our kids!
