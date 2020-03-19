Big Lake’s Reagan Sternquist commits to Saint Benedict’s to play basketball

“I’ve been playing sports since I could walk,” Reagan Sternquist said.
The Big Lake senior grew up in a family that was all about being active. Her parents love sports and her older brother was always on a team so she followed in his footsteps.
In the past she would’ve said soccer was her favorite sport, but that changed when she started taking basketball a little more seriously.
The six foot forward has worked her way towards a spot on the Saint Benedict’s girls basketball team.
Her Big Lake coach Scott Antl encouraged her to join an AAU basketball team this past July. So, she did just that.
She’s played organized basketball since she was in second grade and has always worked with a trainer in the off season.
“I’ve always shad to work at it and I’ll continue to work at it in the off season,” Sternquist said.
The Big Lake basketball team is something she’s going to miss immensely, but she’s not worried about her teammates.
“We’ve all played together for so long and it’s our team chemistry that’s so special, but I know the girls will get back next season and I can’t wait to cheer them on,” she said.
The Hornets ended their season in a tough section game against Monticello. A few of the Big Lake girls were facing injuries and one girl couldn’t even finish the game, It wasn’t the way that she wanted to end her season and she said it was a tough night for everyone.
Big Lake had an incredible 18-8 season. Sternquist averaged 11 points per game, had 103 field goals for the season, held a .661 free-throw average, a high scoring game of 17 points, and averaged 8.2 rebounds per game.
She was known for her flawless step back and pull up this season. It couldn’t be defended.
Sternquist said she’s going to miss playing basketball at Big Lake, but for her it’s more than a sport. She’s going to miss all of the memories she’s made. Specifically, she’ll miss all of the shenanigans in the locker room.
“Our pregame dancing in the locker rooms and all of the tik toks we have made are just something I will always remember,” Sternquist said.
Even since the season has ended, she hasn’t taken time off. She said she’s in the gym all the time and working out on her own to stay in shape.
Sternquist was very modest about her basketball recruitment. She said she wasn’t looked at by many schools, but her soccer recruitment on the other hand, she could have gone anywhere.
The choice was clear for her: basketball.
She decided on Saint Benedict’s for multiple reasons.
“I felt it was the best fit for me academically and athletically,” Sternquist said. “I also have the choice to participate in multiple sports. I also like the fact that it’s close to home so I can see my family and friends.”
As for the adjustment from high school to college, she’s not worried in the slightest.
“I think it should be an easy transition,” she said. “Sports have always come like second nature to me and it’s always been easy to stay on top of homework being in all advanced classes this year, so I don’t think it should be a hard change.”
She’s going to miss being a Hornet, but like she said earlier, she’ll be close enough to visit.
“I’m going to miss all of the little things,” Sternquist said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
