Big Lake’s Christian Noble named Class A Wrestling State Champion at 113 pounds

Big Lake’s Christian Noble is just a sophomore and went into the Minnesota wrestling state tournament undefeated and ready to keep it that way.
He set his goals pretty high at the beginning of the season and it was incredible to watch them play out.
“My goals for this season were to go undefeated and win a state title,” Noble said.
Noble’s coach Ryan Prom knew his wrestlers were more than capable.
“As with all of my wrestlers I just hope that they will perform at the level they are capable of,” Coach Prom said. “The coaching staff really felt confident in all of our wrestlers ability to place at the state tournament. With Christian we knew that he was driven to be a state champion this year.”
He did just that.
The reason he put so much pressure on himself this season, was due to his third place finish in last year’s state tournament.
Noble of the Big Lake wrestling team had his first victory against Grant Peirce of Hutchinson on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Xcel Energy Center.
He weighed in at just 113 pounds, but was a powerhouse for the Hornets.
In the quarterfinals Noble took on Blaze Nelson from Alexandria 30-9 pinning in 0:56.
His mindset was simple. Just enjoy it.
“I just wanted to go out there and wrestle my best,” Noble said. “I know that if I wrestle my best, good things will happen.”
He then went up against Mason Gehloff of Waseca on Saturday, Feb. 29 and improved his record 42-0.
In the semifinal Noble 39-0, won by decision over Gehloff 39-3.
Noble moved towards the championship swiftly and with ease.
He had his whole family cheering him on, although his mom is his biggest fan.
“My biggest cheerleader is my mom, she gets pretty loud,” the state champion said. “My dad also cheers, but he’s a lot calmer than my mom.”
On Saturday night Noble was up against Ty Bisek. The New London-Spicer wrestler held a 49-4 record heading into the championship showdown.
Noble 40-0, won by major decision over Bisek 46-5.
At 113, he was named the state champion. His heart was pounding out of his chest and he ran to his coaches to celebrate.
“I couldn’t believe it actually happened,” Noble said. “I had worked so hard everyday leading up to that moment and I couldn’t believe it finally happened.”
His coaches were over-joyed to have Noble represent the Hornets so well.
“I was very proud!” Coach Prom said. “Seeing the work that he puts in every day inside and outside of the wrestling room. There wasn’t a more deserving wrestler than him. I was very glad to see him get his hand raised on Saturday night.”
Noble’s future is bright and his goals will remain the same going into his junior year.
“I want another state title and to go undefeated,” Noble said.
