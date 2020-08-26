Big Lake’s Caela Tighe makes her next move

Caela Tighe has been one of the top competitors on the Big Lake girls basketball team.
She’ll be a senior this year and has had to make a big decision as to where she’ll continue to play the sport she loves.
Tighe has had a number of different offers from colleges around the country. too many to name.
She’s a highly sought-after athlete who has finally made her decision to play basketball at Concordia University.
The 6’1” forward averaged 14.4 point per game, made 61 field goals, made 87 free-throws out of 114, made 55 three pointers, and a total of 374 points out of 26 played games during her 2019-20 high school basketball season according to the Minnesota Girls Basketball Hub.
Tighe averaged 5.5 rebounds per game and had 144 rebounds total for the season – 40 offensive rebounds and 104 defensive rebounds.
She also averaged 3.4 assists, 3.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.
Tighe said it feels great to finally make a decision.
“The recruiting process is interesting and exciting, but it can also be a bit stressful, so I feel relieved and excited for the future,” Tighe said.
She was confident that she made the right choice because of the coaching staff at Concordia University.
“I went into this process ignoring the size and division of the college,” Tighe said. “I chose Concordia University because it felt right. Concordia offers a great education that is close to my family. I had been recruited by many schools that offered the opportunity for a great education. I think the tipping point was my experience with (Head Coach) Amanda Johnson and (Assistant Coach) Kristin Lee. They were very personable with me. It was genuine. They made it very clear that they wanted me to join their team, but wanted me to make the right choice for me. There was zero pressure.”
Like many other athletes who grew up in athletic families, Tighe found her love of basketball through her older siblings.
She said she would always be competing with her older sister Carleigh and her older brother Carson.
She first picked up a basketball when she was in kindergarten and Tighe said she knew she wanted to play at a higher level when she was extremely young. She recognized early on that she’d have to work hard in order to be the best.
“I don’t know if anything necessarily came easily to me,” Tighe said in regards to picking up the sport. “I always prided myself on being in the gym and working hard.”
She’s been working hard her entire high school career and is going to carry that same dedication over to her college career.
“The level of competition at the college level is going to be amazing,” Tighe said. “Only the best of the best get the privilege to play at the next level. It will be a gym full of players that, as a whole, are bigger, faster, and stronger.”
She admitted that things have been weird since the pandemic hit, but she’s still in the gym putting in the work that she needs to in order to not fall behind during these unprecedented times. She’s also been hitting the weight room because she knows that will make a difference on the court.
“I’m preparing by staying on the court, getting my shots up and focusing on getting stronger in the weight room,” Tighe said.
Tighe described herself as a team player who is willing to fit into any role.
She owes that to her high school coaches.
“My high school coaches always emphasized and reinforced the mindset that team equals family,” Tighe said. “Building on a culture of trusting each other on the court.”
Tighe was able to meet the whole Concordia basketball team during her campus visit and a practice last year, but she has yet to meet the 2020-21 team.
Tighe hasn’t decided on a major yet, but she has plenty of time. She’s looking forward to all aspects of college.
“I’m not sure, but I’m interested in psychology or business,” Tighe said. “I look forward to the entire college experience. Obviously looking forward to competing in basketball, but I also look forward to determining where my true academic interests are and eventually focusing on my field of study.”
A year from now, when Tighe joins the Concordia basketball team as a freshman, she is looking to lead by example. She knows she has to work hard and be willing to fill any role needed.
That’s also how she plans to finish her high school basketball career this upcoming season with the Hornets.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
