Big Lake receives $3.05M grant for waste water improvements

Big Lake is receiving $3,057,950 for wastewater treatment.
The Public Facilities Authority announced today that they have approved a new round of grants and loans.
Financing for the project is provided through the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority as part of a $122 million loans and grants for infrastructure projects throughout Minnesota.
“I extend my gratitude and appreciation to the PFA for providing the funds needed to complete this critically important public infrastructure project,” said Rep. Paul Novotny. “This project will pay huge dividends for the citizens of Big Lake and I look forward to monitoring its progress in the months ahead.”
The PFA administers the financial management of three revolving loan funds and programs that help local units of government.
