Big Lake proves talent in annual Invite

The winning tradition at Big Lake’s annual wrestling invitational continues.
The Hornets took second place at their Dec. 6 tournament, turning in a score of 184 points to trail only Minnewaska and its 214.5 points.
Joining Big Lake and Minnewaska Area were Albany, Minnetonka, Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, New London-Spicer, Sartell, Pine City/Hinckley Finlayson, Pierz, and North Branch- all of which competed in the Big Lake gym with four mats across the gymnasium and the stands filled with cheering fans.
This tournament has been taking place for over 20 years. There’s even a waiting list for teams that want to join the tournament.
Head Coach Ryan Prom said, the Hornets usually do well at their Invite.
“We have placed well at our own tournament over the past five years,” Prom said. “The competition has improved and to place where we did, with only 12 wrestlers is a testament to how our kids wrestled.”
The Hornets took first in almost every weight class and don’t plan to slow down anytime soon.
“We are a young team, we have 11 tenth graders,” Prom said. “For some it is a learning experience wrestling varsity. Some may take their lumps, but it will benefit them in the long run.”
In the 106 weight category Nolan Reiter took first place 5-0 over Luke Knudsen from New London-Spicer. Prior to meeting Reiter, Knudson was undefeated.
In the 113 weight class Christian Noble earned first place 5-0 over Ty Bisek from New London-Spicer.
Again, Big Lake took first in the 120 weight class with an amazing match by Cade Sixberry who earned a 5-0 victory over Coy Gunderson from Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg – the No. 3 ranked wrestler in Class A. Sixberry became a five-time champion of the Big Lake Invitational.
In the 126 pound weight group Luke Schumacher earned first place 5-0 over Jacob Blair from Minnewaska Area.
For the 132, 145, and 152 weight classes Rocco Visci, Dillon Browen, and Tyler Dehmer all took second place.
In the 170 pound category Brett Bordwell took fourth place.
And finally, for the 285 pound weight class Jeremy Phyle took fourth place.
Over all it was a great invitational with big competition. With very few wrestlers, Big Lake pulled out an amazing victory.
“We need more bodies, especially in our upper weights,” Prom said. “We have gotten better on our feet in the neutral position.”
