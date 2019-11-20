The Big Lake/Princeton girls’ hockey team was able to defeat both of its opponents last week, as the team rolled to a 3-1 start. The Tigers were able to defeat Moose Lake 4-2 in their home opener on Nov. 14, followed by a 4-2 victory over International Falls on Nov. 16.
Against Moose Lake Area, the two teams battled to a 1-1 tied after the first period, but Big Lake/Princeton was able to use goals by Bailey Isaacson and Amelia Smith to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead heading into the final period.
The teams traded goals in the third as Big Lake/Princeton would go onto win moving its record to 2-1.
Mckenzie Dembinski starred in net as the eighth-grader turned away 35 out of the 37 shots she saw, a save percentage of .946.
Head coach Paul McElhone has been impressed by the young goaltender’s performance thus far. “We never knew what to expect with an eighth-grader playing at this level but all-in-all, we are pleased and happy with how she has played.”
Turning to the game against International Falls, Big Lake/Princeton was once again able to use a strong second period to propel itself to the win. The girls outscored the Broncos 3-2 in the second with Isaacson, Sam Haverinen and Mckenzie Meland beating the opposing goalie.
The Tigers tacked on an insurance goal, as the team would move to 3-1 with the two goal victory.
Big Lake/Princeton was relentless on offense, as they put up 57 shot on goal, compared to the 11 shots the team gave up.
Looking ahead, the girls’ hockey team will now hit the road to face Hopkins/Park on Nov. 21 before returning home to face St. Croix Valley.
