You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Lake lacrosse scores 15 goals

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
BL lacrosse
Buy Now

The Big Lake boys lacrosse team completed and dominated conference competitor North Branch on Monday, May 3 - winning 17-5.

The Hornets scored 17 goals, with those goals scored by Nick Merten, Trenten Rupar, Jacob Bahe, Jack Beckstrom, Tyler Heyen, Cade Fagen, Cash McCrone, and Beau McCrone. Big Lake won the battle at the face-off and won 80 percent of the face-offs on the night by Merten, Fagen, and Declan Weber. The Hornets defense kept the Rocori Spartans at bay throughout the game, never really giving their offense the chance to get started.

The Big Lake boys lacrosse team will return to the field on Thursday, May 6 at Monticello.

Recommended for you

Load comments