Big Lake hosting Youth Soccer Night this Thursday and Monday

Students in grades pre-K through sixth grade who wear a jersey from a local youth club or professional soccer team will receive free admission to two select varsity games at Big Lake High School this season as part of their Youth Soccer Night celebration.
Students will get in free for the girls varsity game versus Princeton on Thursday, Sept. 9 and for the boys varsity game against Becker on Monday, Sept. 13.
During halftime of the varsity game, both varsity and junior varsity players will be recognized that currently or previously played on a local youth soccer club.
Update: With the girls soccer game verses Princeton being moved from Big Lake to Princeton, the unofficial plan is to move youth night to the game against Monticello on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
